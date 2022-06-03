Calendula officinalis, popularly known as pot marigold, is a Mediterranean flowering plant. Calendula is a popular decorative plant in home gardens because of its brilliant, cheery flowers and nice herbal perfume. The extract, made from the flower's leaves, petals, and seeds, has long been used in Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine, but it's also used in Western medicine to cure ulcers, prevent muscular spasms, and lower fevers, among other things. Because of its healing qualities, it can cure anything from inflammation to dryness, and it's especially good for delicate skin. Rajat Mathur, Manager, Education of a leading skincare brand in India, reveals the healing powers of Calendula for skincare:

Say bye to inflammation: Inflammation can be quite damaging to the skin. Calendula is a natural medicine with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects. It can relieve skin irritation caused by acne, sunburn, rosacea, psoriasis, eczema, or even collagen breakdown. Flavonoids, saponins, and triterpenoids found in calendula have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties.

No more scars: Calendula is great for skin that is sensitive, oily, or acne-prone. It can help to eliminate dark spots, blemishes, acne, and acne scars. It can also improve skin elasticity and provide a smooth, velvety texture.

Moisturized skin: Failure to keep skin hydrated can result in a variety of skin problems, from itching to the onset of fine wrinkles. Calendula is an excellent way to moisturize skin. Calendula oil has a light texture, which allows it to quickly enter the skin and hydrate the deepest layers.

Increases Collagen Production: Collagen is the key protein that enhances skin texture. Calendula is extensively used in cosmetic skincare products because of its capacity to accelerate the metabolism of glycoproteins, nucleoproteins, and collagen during the skin's healing process. It contains a lot of antioxidants and can neutralize free radicals, which helps to prevent wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging.

Gives Sun Protection: Skin is exposed to a variety of issues if you don't use sunscreen. Without protection, excessive sun exposure or UV light (such as tanning beds) can cause a painful burn. Calendula has skin rejuvenation benefits and can be used as a sunscreen cream to protect the skin from UV rays while still maintaining the skin's natural pigmentation.

Aids in skin health: Calendula oil contains anti-inflammatory effects and can assist with dryness, flaking, and etching. Calendula's ability to improve blood flow and oxygen to the skin gives it healing powers. This improves blood flow to skin, which is just what one's skin needs to function properly.

Cures irritated skin: Skin irritation can be caused by a number of internal and external factors. The signs of irritated skin can be itchiness, redness and discomfort. The soothing quality of Calendula can help in removing any buildup on the skin and calm the problem skin.

This flower has been used for centuries for its healing and calming characteristics, making it a popular choice among skincare formulators and DIY lovers. Calendula may be the component for you if you want to keep skin hydrated, reduce inflammation, and do a variety of other things. (IANS)