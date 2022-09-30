Hyderabad: Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer found in women not only in India but across the world. Even though breast cancer is a serious disease but it is curable. Its treatment is possible if detected on time. Every year October is celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the aim of informing people all over the world about the symptoms and treatment of this disease.

Even though a lot of progress has been made in the medical field in the present times, the fear of cancer is still visible in the common folk. Cancer can develop in any corner of the body, but when it comes to its most prevalent types, breast cancer is the foremost among them. If this disease is detected in time, then its treatment is possible with the help of remedies and therapy, but if not treated at the right time, the patient may die.

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is also celebrated in the name of Pinktober. The event was first started in 1985 by the American Cancer Society and AstraZeneca. According to statistics, in the last few years, there has been a steady increase in the cases of breast cancer in women all over the world. Especially in Indian women, cases of breast cancer are being detected more. According to the Indian Cancer Society, one out of every 28 women is at risk of getting breast cancer. At the same time, according to the World Health Society, about 1,62,468 breast cancer cases were reported in the year 2018, out of which 87,090 women died due to the disease.

Although there is awareness about breast cancer, there is still a lack of information among people about its symptoms and its treatment. This disease occurs due to abnormal growth of cells in the breast and their development in the form of tumors. The affected cells appear as a lump, but it is also important to know that not all lumps in the breast are cancerous. Doctors tell that if any type of lump is noticed in the breast, it is very important to investigate it because this disease can be treated with early detection and treatment.

Symptoms of breast cancer are not visible in the beginning, but if there is a lump or any other type of symptoms, it can be detected by conducting a Mammography Examination. According to the Indian Cancer Society, the symptoms of breast cancer can be different in different women, some of which are as follows:

Lumps in the breast or under the arms.

Breast pain or swelling.

Changes in the shape or skin of the nipples of the breast.

Breast hardening.

Itching on the nipple.

Blood or liquid discharge from the nipple.

Apart from physical discomfort and irregular lifestyle, many times genetic reasons are also responsible for breast cancer. However, only 5-10% of cases of breast cancer occur due to genetic reasons. Some of the reasons for Breast Cancer are as follows:

Abnormal development of breast cells.

Hormonal imbalance.

To reduce or not to breastfeed.

Irregular lifestyle.

Obesity.

Unbalanced diet.

Excessive intake of contraceptive drugs.

Excessive Drinking and Smoking.

Lack of Exercising.

Conceiving or delivering a baby at an older age.

Although there are many types of this disease, most cases of breast cancer that are diagnosed are Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS), Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, and Invasive Lobular Carcinoma. Apart from these, Inflammatory Breast Cancer, Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, and Paget's Disease of the Nipple also come under the category of breast cancer, but the number of their cases is relatively less. According to doctors, treatment is possible in almost all types of breast cancer if the symptoms are detected at the first stage.