Ayurvedic remedies have been considered to be the most effective in preventing COVID-19, since its onset in the year 2020 in India. In the initial stages, during the lockdown, people were finding every possible way to keep the virus away. Yet again as the pandemic is gaining momentum, a Delhi-based Ayurvedic Physician, Dr. Meena Rajvanshi (BAMS) suggests a few tips to boost immunity and keep the infection at bay.

Making the body strong from within

Dr. Meena Rajvanshi explains that the basic principle of Ayurveda is to make the body strong from within. She says that the main objective of Ayurveda is not to cure a disease but to make the body strong enough to prevent diseases in the first place. That is why in Ayurveda, along with medication, importance is given to healthy food and lifestyle. Regular use of certain herbs is also advised, which work towards strengthening the immune system. For this, incorporating certain spices in the food, external use of certain oils, gargles with warm water, taking steam, etc. is advised.

Dr. Meena says that in the present times when countries are hit with a new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, it is important that along with following all the safety measures, people must also take proper care of their diet. She suggests having a healthy and balanced diet, drinking warm water at short intervals throughout the day.

Regular use of spices like turmeric, black pepper, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, etc. as well as garlic in the food, drinking kadha or decoction of basil, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger and jaggery, regular consumption of raisins (munakka) and jaggery, warm turmeric milk before going to bed, chyawanprash with warm milk, gargling with warm water and steam is also recommended.

Oil-based remedies are also beneficial

Dr. Meena says that in Ayurveda, apart from medicine and diet, oil-related procedures are also considered very beneficial. For example, if sesame oil, coconut oil or ghee is applied in the nose twice a day, the infectious particles can be prevented from entering the nose.

Besides this, practicing oil pulling regularly is also considered very effective. For this, gargle with sesame or coconut oil for 2-3 minutes. After this, rinse your mouth with warm water. By doing so, one can get rid of any kind of infection particles and other harmful substances in the mouth. However, do not begin the practice of oil pulling before consulting your doctor.

Pranayama is important

Our expert mentions that along with a healthy diet, following a healthy lifestyle is also important. Therefore, regular practice of yoga, meditation, pranayama or any other exercise is advisable. Talking particularly about COVID infection, which is related to the respiratory system, practicing pranayama and other yoga asanas is recommended to improve breathing, lungs and heart health. Moreover, yoga also helps in improving the immunity of the body.

Seek medical advice

Dr. Meena says that all these are the ways to prevent the infection, but in case you notice any symptoms, it is important to consult a doctor immediately. Apart from this, use of a proper mask, following hand and cough hygiene and other safety measures is important.

