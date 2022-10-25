Hyderabad: Every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Krishna Paksha during Karthik month. Due to a solar eclipse on Diwali in the year 2022, there is a lot of confusion among people about whether Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on the 26th or the 27th of October.

According to the religious texts, on the day of Bhai Dooj or Yama Dwitiya, Yamraj visited his sister, Yamuna's house and had a meal after she performed some rituals and greeted him. Yamraj granted her a boon that every year on the day of Bhai Dooj i.e. Yama Dwitiya when brothers will visit their sisters' houses, it will ensure a long and prosperous life for their sisters.

In the year 2022, the Dwitiya Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha occurs on both, the 26th as well as the 27th of October. The festival of Bhai Dooj will begin at 02:43 pm on 26th October, and continue till 12:45 pm on 27th October. The auspicious time to perform the ritual of applying Tilak (Vermillion) on your brother's forehead will occur at 12:14 pm to 12:47.

In several places, the festival of Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 27th according to the Udaya Tithi. On October 27, the auspicious time for celebrating Bhai Dooj will be from 11:07 am to 12:46 pm.