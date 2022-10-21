Hyderabad: Bhai Dooj is one out of the five days of festivals celebrated during Diwali that has a special significance. Like Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj is celebrated to signify the beautiful relationship between brothers and sisters. Bhai Dooj is celebrated after Diwali on the Second Day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Karthik according to the Hindu Calendar.

Bhai Dooj festival is known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhai Teeka, Bhai Phonta, Bhardutiya, Bhai Jiuntia, Bhau Beej, Yamadvitiya, Bhatri Ditya, Bhatru Dwitiya in different parts of the country. Sisters apply tilak to the foreheads of their brothers and pray for their longevity, happiness and prosperity in life. The brothers then give gifts to their sisters.

According to mythology, on the day of Bhai Dooj, Yamaraj visits his sister Yamuna to her house for a meal after a very long time. Therefore, Yamuna applies a tilak to his forehead and while having his meal, Yamaraj promised Yamuna that he will visit her every year and always protect her. Therefore, the siblings Yamraj and Yamuna are worshipped on this day.

Also read: Dhanteras 2022: Purchasing gold and instructions to keep in mind while buying gold

In the year 2022, Bhai Dooj festival will be celebrated from 26th October (Wednesday) at 2:43 pm to 27th October (Thursday) till 12:45 pm. According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj occurs on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. The auspicious time for tilak will be from 12.14 pm to 12.47 pm on 27th October.

Bhai Dooj Puja Vidhi: