The starch found in foods benefits our health in many ways but consuming them in higher amounts can cause weight gain, digestive problems, heart diseases and many other health issues. Therefore, it is important for a person to know what amount of starch should be consumed and where it should be acquired from.

When we talk about the benefits of starch on health, experts believe that foods containing resistant starch are more beneficial. It is a type of healthy starch that helps in maintaining gut health, heart health and keeps many diseases at bay.

What exactly is starch?

Starch is a type of carbohydrate, one of the major elements found in our diet, which in a balanced form is necessary for our diet. Basically, there are three types of carbohydrates- sugar, fiber and starch. Amongst these, starch is considered a healthy complex carb. It is commonly found in grains, rice, potato, peas and many other vegetables.

Nutritionist Dr. Divya Sharma explains that the consumption of starch in the right amount and right type provides energy to the cells of the body and helps in enhancing digestion. However, its excessive consumption can cause a lot of health problems and affect our body in a negative manner.

What is resistant starch?

Diets containing Resistant Starch are becoming very popular these days. Foods that contain resistant starch contain microbes that keep the stomach and the overall digestive system healthy. Along with this, they are rich in prebiotic fiber and bacteria as well, maintaining gut and intestinal health.

Dr. Divya explains that resistant starch is not a new thing. It is a type of fiber found in certain special diets. Resistant starch is considered more beneficial for the body than normal starch. She explains that since resistant starch takes longer to digest, its particles stay in our intestines for a longer time, hence increasing the number of good bacteria.

When resistant starch is consumed, short-chain fatty acids are formed in the intestine, which helps in maintaining colon health. At the same time, it is also considered to be a type of soluble fiber, which is beneficial in maintaining insulin sensitivity. This can help in keeping the blood sugar levels under control.

Dr. Divya says that not just unhealthy eating habits or lifestyles, but consuming higher amounts of starch are believed to be responsible for weight gain, diabetes and heart diseases. Additionally, foods containing a lot of starch can cause constipation and other gut-related problems. Therefore, in case symptoms of such problems begin to appear, doctors usually recommend avoiding the consumption of starchy foods like rice, potato, some particular vegetables and grains. Also, a low-starch diet or a diet containing resistant starch can play an important role in maintaining gastrointestinal health.

If we talk about the sources of resistant starch, when cooked starchy foods cool down, the starch present in them gets converted into resistant starch. Therefore, it can be found in cold rice especially brown rice, potatoes, pasta, bananas, sweet potatoes and things made out of corn.

Conclusion: