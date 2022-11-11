Hyderabad: 'Mulethi' or Liquorice is one such herb which is considered a very beneficial medicine in Ayurveda. It is generally believed that the consumption of Mulethi provides benefits during problems like cold, cough and flu, but the benefits of Mulethi are not just limited to this. Consuming Mulethi is also very beneficial in digestion, lung-related problems, etc.

The onset of winter increases humidity in the atmosphere, which causes the spread of many types of infections that cause problems such as colds, fever and sore throat. During such situations, many people start using ancient, natural and Ayurvedic remedies at home to avoid the effects of weather and infections, and also to recover faster if there is a case of an infection.

In Ayurveda, many such medicines and herbs are mentioned that are very beneficial during winter. Mulethi is one of the herbs mentioned in Ayurveda, which is very beneficial in its natural form or combined with other herbs and is also used in manufacturing various kinds of toothpaste, mouth fresheners and mouthwashes.

Properties of Mulethi: In Ayurveda, Mulethi is considered a very effective medicine. It is also called Yashtimadhu. Mulethi has anti-inflammatory, antibiotic and anti-microbial properties. It is rich in nutrients such as calcium, protein, magnesium, vitamins A and E, iron, potassium, selenium, phosphorus, silicon, zinc, calcium, beta-carotene, glyceric acid and anti-oxidants.

Dr Manisha Kale, an Ayurvedic physician from Mumbai, says that Mulethi is used in manufacturing medicines prescribed during problems of cough, cold, throat and lung infections, and mouth or stomach-related problems out of many. It is not just used in the form of mixed medicine, but its original form like root, bark or wood powder or the use of a decoction made by boiling it can also be beneficial for health in many ways. Boiling Mulethi in hot water and using that water, after it cools down, to wash your eyes, wounds or skin also provides relief.

Dr Kale says that Mulethi reduces 'Vata' and 'Pitta' Doshas in the body. It is also considered a natural Bronchodilator, which can be very useful in the treatment of respiratory tract infections. Its consumption can be beneficial in reducing inflammation of the respiratory tract, colds, fever and related infections, swelling and pain in the throat and in lung diseases. Mulethi also provides relief for weak immunity and liver-related problems. Consuming it in controlled quantity according to the guidelines of a doctor can also prove to be helpful in preventing gastric and peptic ulcers and improving digestion.

She further adds that Mulethi also has blood-purifying properties due to which our skin and hair also remain healthy. Apart from this, its consumption and use can be beneficial in oral problems such as mouth odour, ulcers and wounds.

Dr Manisha says that Mulethi is actually a bushy plant. Dried stems, roots and bark of Mulethi are used as medicine. It is sweet in taste and many people can keep sucking on a small piece of Mulethi for sore throat, phlegm and cough. On the other hand, singers consume Mulethi regularly as it clears the throat, improving their singing quality. She tells that not just in the form of medicine but boiling its wood and using that cold water for gargling can provide relief during throat pain and many mouth problems. People also use it in tea when they have a cold.

Although Mulethi is considered one of the oldest medicines of Ayurveda, in Chinese medicine, it has been used since ancient times. Much research has been conducted in the country and abroad regarding its properties, in which Mulethi has been confirmed to have many health benefits. A few years ago, a study by the Iranian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research revealed that Mulethi can be very beneficial against some skin infections. Research has shown that Mulethi has antimicrobial properties against eczema and skin infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus.

A 2009 research report published in the Journal of Obesity Research and Clinical Practice reported that Mulethi oil helps reduce body and visceral fat in overweight people. Earlier in the year 2014, a study published in the international research paper 'Phytomedicine' said that Mulethi also has anti-diabetic properties.

In a research report by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center in the year 2020, scientists found the Ayurvedic medicine of Mulethi root to be very useful against Covid-19. The usefulness of Mulethi against Corona infection was also confirmed in the year 2020 in another research conducted by the National Brain Research Center team at Manesar, Haryana.

Another study reported that Glabridin is found in the roots of Mulethi, which is considered a category of flavonoids. The consumption of Mulethi can protect people against the effects of H. pylori bacteria. According to research, consumption of Mulethi can also provide relief in problems like peptic ulcer, abdominal pain or cramps and nausea.

Dr Manisha says that Mulethi should be consumed in a controlled quantity. If you are consuming it by yourself, then only one to five grams of Mulethi should be consumed in a day, consuming more than this can also be harmful. Excessive consumption of Mulethi can also have adverse effects in some special circumstances and physical problems.

She suggests that pregnant women, people suffering from hypothyroidism, women suffering from menstrual problems and people suffering from obesity and high blood pressure should consume it only after consulting an Ayurvedic doctor. Apart from this, a person suffering from any serious disease or any kind of serious infection should also consult a doctor once before consuming it.