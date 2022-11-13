Hyderabad: Humans consider themselves the smartest beings on the planet and one the reasons for it is that they have a sense of compassion towards other human beings, animals, plants and insects. Kindness is the only tool to bind the world in a bond of unity irrespective of our caste, creed or religion. Yet, rarely there comes an example of kindness from "Compassionate Human Beings". The most recent example being the Russia-Ukraine war, where thousands of lives of common people, soldiers, and animals have been lost and yet the war continues.

Every year, World Kindness Day is observed on November 13th in order to awaken the feeling of kindness in people and to promote peace in the world. In the year 2022, the theme around this day is "Be kind whenever possible". The purpose of this day is to make people aware of the power of kindness and its impact on building a good society. Although this day is not recognised by the United Nations, it is observed all over the world. World Kindness Day is a celebration of all the kind hearts who go out of their way to help those in need.

Currently, more than 27 countries have participated in the World Kindness Movement and celebrate World Kindness Day with great enthusiasm. These include India, Canada, Brazil, the USA, Japan, Australia, United Arab Emirates and Italy. Every year more and more countries participate in the celebration of this day.

The concept of 'Kindness Day' was first introduced in 1998 at the Tokyo Conference. It has now become a worldwide celebration, reminding everyone how a kind heart can unite the world. The World Kindness Movement brings together many small organizations from different countries.

Teachings of kindness are encouraged on this day in schools, workplaces, colleges and public places. World Kindness Day is a global observation that emphasizes the need to be kind to one another in order to move forward peacefully as a global community. This day is celebrated in countries like India, Nigeria, Canada, Australia, Italy, UAE, and the UK.