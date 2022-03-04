Many reasons can be held responsible for having bad breath, but if the same breath persists. It can be a sign of the problem of Fatty Liver. Here is what more you need to know about the problem and how it affects our overall health. It is generally believed that lack of proper oral hygiene causes bad breath. But besides that, certain diseases can also lead to such a condition and one such problem is that of fatty liver.

Understanding Fatty Liver

Although fatty liver is not considered a serious disease. However, if even after detection, it is not treated, preventive measures are not followed or care is not taken, the condition can worsen. A senior physician, based in Delhi, says that in this condition, excess fat begins to accumulate on the liver, which further hinders the functions of the organ. In the initial stages, the symptoms of the problem are not clearly visible. But, if the problem begins to aggravate, one may experience changes in the colour of skin and eyes, nausea or vomiting, tiredness and swelling in the legs. Along with this, a person may experience a strange, unusual smell coming out of his/ her mouth.

Dr. Rajesh explains that in the problem of fatty liver, the liver begins to swell and its tissues become damaged. If left undiagnosed, the condition can further worsen into liver cirrhosis, liver failure or liver cancer. He further explains that lifestyle is majorly blamed for this condition, but certain other diseases too can be responsible. Fatty liver can be categorised in two ways:

Alcoholic Fatty Liver: Here, most people begin to have liver problems due to excessive drinking. Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver: This is generally attributed to problems like obesity, sedentary lifestyle, bad eating habits, type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome, etc.

Fatty Liver and Bad Breath

The liver is one of the most important organs in our body, since it helps in maintaining the metabolism, storing energy, removing toxic substances from the body and filtering the blood. Dr. Rajesh explains that as the problem of fatty liver aggravates, persistent bad breath can be experienced.

The reason behind having a bad breath is a liver malfunction, due to which toxins do not get filtered properly in the body. These toxins then begin to spread out in the respiratory system as well as other parts of the body, further resulting in a rather unusual odour in the breath, known as Fetor Hepaticus. The odour is similar to that of a decomposed item. It usually lasts throughout the day and Dimethyl sulfide is believed to be responsible for it.

What to do?

Dr. Rajesh explains that the problem of the fatty liver does not generally cause bad breath. But, if the problem persists, along with the presentation of other symptoms of the condition, doctor must be contacted immediately. Further, if the condition is diagnosed, it is important to alter and switch to a healthier lifestyle and dietary habits. Additionally, in this condition, it is important to avoid smoking and consuming alcohol, have disciplined and active as well as follow the instructions given by the doctor and follow the medication as prescribed.

