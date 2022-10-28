Hyderabad: Post-Diwali, many people suffer from dry hands, feet, skin and other skin-related problems all over the body. To gather information about why this happens and how to take care of the skin, ETV Bharat Sukhibhava consulted an expert.

The problem of dryness in the skin is seen in a large number of women and men post-Diwali. In some people, the dryness in the skin increases so much that cracks start to appear in their hands and feet, while in some people, a powder-like layer starts forming on the skin due to dryness. Apart from this, many other types of skin-related problems are also seen at times, especially in women. In most cases, it is attributed to food disturbances during festivals, increased amount of pollution in the atmosphere due to firecrackers, dusty soil and lack of moisture in the skin due to the onset of the winter season.

Dr Vrinda S. Seth, a dermatologist from Delhi, says that as soon as the winter season begins, there is a lack of moisture in the skin. Apart from this, disturbances in diet and routine during Diwali increase the risk of skin-related problems along with other health issues. She says that during the celebrations that last for about a week after Diwali, people usually consume a diet that has a high amount of spicy, fried, overly sweet or salty dishes. At the same time, the habit of eating anything at any time is also seen during festivals.

Apart from the lack of moderation in the diet, problems like dehydration also increase in many people during this time. In fact, on this occasion, when people consume more cold drinks, tea, coffee or such beverages which are made from artificial products during social gatherings. This fulfils their thirst for water but the need for water in the body is not fulfilled, which is harmful to the body. Due to this digestive and other health-related issues are seen in a large number of people after Diwali, which also triggers skin-related problems.

Apart from this, women prefer using make-up instead of following a skincare routine during festivals. A poor diet, lack of skincare, pollution, and changes in weather greatly affect the health of the skin. Dr Vrinda says that along with following healthy rules of diet and routine, taking care of some other things can also help to get relief from skin-related problems to a great extent. These things are as follows:

Diet: Dr Vrinda tells that if our diet is healthy and balanced and water is being consumed according to the need of the body, then not only skin-related but many other types of issues can be avoided.

She tells that if there has been a lot of disturbance in food and drink during Diwali, then now is the time to be more conscious about your diet. Especially to avoid and prevent skin-related problems, it is very important to increase the number of fruits and green leafy vegetables in the diet, so that the body can get nutrients like proteins, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in abundance. This will make the skin healthy naturally.

Also read: Detoxing the body after festivals to avoid diseases

Drink plenty of water. Along with water, it is also beneficial to include healthy beverages like fresh fruit juice, coconut water, curd, buttermilk etc. in your diet in a balanced quantity. This will hydrate the skin while keeping the digestive system healthy. Apart from this, many people increase the amount of tea, coffee or hot water in their diet during winter. This should also be avoided. Tea or coffee should be consumed in a very limited quantity, while the consumption of lukewarm water is more beneficial than hot water.

Skincare: During Diwali, people visit each other's homes or travel to crowded markets for shopping, due to this, they come in direct contact with pollution, dust, and dirt particles damaging the skin. People also keep washing their hands using soap or sanitiser, especially after the Corona pandemic. While the skin already loses its natural moisture due to the pollution and dust particles present in the atmosphere, the chemicals present in soap or sanitizer can damage the skin of the hands furthermore, leaving the skin of the hands so dry that the dryness starts to appear like powder.

Washing hands with lukewarm water instead of frequent hand washing with soap or excessive use of sanitizer can save the skin to some extent from drying out. Along with this, after washing hands every time, moisturizer should be applied to the hands.

It is also necessary to take care of your feet in such weather conditions and environments. Therefore, before sleeping every night, after washing the feet thoroughly, they should also be massaged with moisturizer, cream or olive oil. Apart from this, if possible, cotton socks should be worn on the feet, due to this, the skin of the feet avoids coming in direct contact with cold weather and the environment. Bathing with very hot water should also be avoided. It can also increase dryness in the skin. Along with this, always use a good body lotion or cream after bathing.

Dr Vrinda says that after the festivals, women's skin starts getting damaged due to excessive makeup. Due to this problems like pigmentation, dry patches, acne and pimples also start appearing. To avoid this, it is necessary to take regular care of the skin especially its cleansing, toning, exfoliation and moisturizing in the right way. Apart from this, for the repair of damaged skin, it is better not to use makeup and beauty products for some time.

Dr Vrinda says that lack of sleep also sometimes increases skin-related problems. Therefore, it is also very important to get good quality sleep in the required amount at night. In fact, a good night's sleep repairs skin better by improving the process of making collagen. Dr Vrinda says that even after following all these precautions, if there is no relief in unusual dryness, severe itching, rash, dry patches, burning or other problems in the skin, then it is very important to consult a doctor, as it can also be the initial symptom of a serious problem.