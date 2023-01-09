Hyderabad: Lack of sleep is one of the most significant contributors to stress and anxiety in people. One of the key factors for healthy sleep is our bed. Our sleep cycles are heavily dependent on the mattress we use to sleep. Being unable to sleep after a hard day at work might make you feel irritable and exhausted the next day.

Lack of sleep eventually leads to mental and emotional health problems. A poorly designed mattress, produced using materials that aren't eligible for long-term use, may lead to the development of allergies and dust mites. Faulty mattresses cause our bodies to droop over time, retain too much heat, and provide inadequate support, which prevents us from developing a restful sleep cycle.

Choosing the best mattresses should be considered a long-term investment for your mental health. Focusing on selecting robust, high-quality, and clever technology helps you to unwind and provides a scientifically supported increased sleep experience. Sleeping on an outdated mattress causes back discomfort and irritation, which raises cortisol levels in your body.

People constantly disregard a mattress as one of the causes of snoring. If a mattress is not supporting your body properly or it is old, it can cause a strain on the airways or depression of the tissues, which leads to snoring. As your body becomes more conformed to the mattress, it gets simpler for your airways to become blocked. Even though snoring is very widespread, few people are truly aware of its fatal risks.

Also read: Travelling far from home good for health: Study

The brain's inability to enter a REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep results in memory loss. As memories are produced during the REM cycle, humans need to enter REM sleep. People even start to develop a disliking for mattresses if they fail to provide balanced support and comfort. People should wake up feeling more rested. Studies have shown a connection between sleep deprivation and cognitive decline, immune system damage, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Mattresses that do not offer enough support or pressure reduction might potentially lead to chronic pain in people.

A mattress's construction and materials have a big influence on how well it works. Denser foams, natural latex, thicker coils, and/or more coils are better able to support the weight of the sleeper and return to their original form over time as opposed to mattresses produced with less of these materials. Foams and coils of inferior quality degrade more quickly. The amount of pressure a mattress can withstand also affects how long it lasts. Single sleepers or people with a weight of lesser than 130 pounds have an extended mattress life. Similarly, a guest room bed experiences greater pressure than a mattress used every night.

While a mattress made of low-density polyfoam could be a perfectly pleasant alternative for occasional usage, your daily bed should be constructed of stronger materials that can withstand repeated use. One of the easiest methods to encourage peaceful sleep and enhance your general health is to invest in a high-quality mattress. (With agency inputs)