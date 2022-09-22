Hyderabad: It is a known fact that there are more ants than humans on this planet. But it is impossible to estimate the exact population of ants. However, some researchers from Hong Kong have embarked on this adventure to count the number of ants in the world. Based on the information collected from 489 studies, it is estimated that there are 20,000,000,000,000,000 or 20 quadrillion ants on earth. But in view of their density, it is hard to tell their exact number. The findings were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

"The ubiquity of ants makes many naturalists unable to estimate their exact number on earth. However, we estimated the numbers by compiling data from 489 studies measuring ant densities in different parts of the world," the team of researchers revealed. The team also disclosed the biomass of ants on the globe.

Biomass refers to the total quantity or weight of living things in an area. The total weight of birds and mammals living in the forest is said to be about two million tonnes whereas according to the study conducted on the ant population, researchers found that the biomass of ants on the globe is approximately 12 million tonnes.