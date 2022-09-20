Hyderabad: Hearing aids will soon become available directly from retailers for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss in the USA, thanks to a long-awaited Food and Drug Administration rule that establishes a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. This overdue move represents a welcome step forward for people with hearing loss in the USA, and should provide impetus for the global community to address what is often a neglected disability.

Hearing loss, which currently affects 20% of the global population, has risen from the 11th leading cause of years lived with disability in 2010 to the third in 2019. A complex web of determining factors impacts hearing at different stages of life, including genetic characteristics, health conditions, living and working environment, and age-related degeneration. Many causes of hearing loss are preventable through public health measures. But it can become a chronic condition and worsen over time if not managed.

Over 80% of the population with hearing loss lives in low-income and middle-income countries (LMICs), where access to health care—especially hearing care—remains limited. Many people with hearing loss do not actively seek hearing care for various reasons including limited awareness, high cost, and stigma. People with uncorrected hearing loss can experience difficulties with communication, mental health problems, social isolation, and a high unemployment rate.

Nonetheless, for hearing aids to truly aid, some challenges must be tackled. First and foremost, cost. The global supply of hearing aids is mainly controlled by manufacturers headquartered in high-income countries, whose current pricing strategies seem to overlook affordability in LMICs. Therefore, to bring down the price of hearing aids, investments and infrastructural support should be directed to new manufacturers located in LMICs to develop safe and low-cost hearing aids with features that satisfy local needs.

Affordable devices remove the financial barrier, yet other factors influencing people's willingness to use hearing aids still stand in the way. A second challenge would be to mobilise people. Raising awareness of hearing loss and the harm of untreated hearing impairment is a key first step.

A final challenge lies in the shortage of qualified workforce in LMICs to deliver prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation for people with hearing loss. Primary care workers can play an important role in expanding access to hearing care by participating in screening, raising awareness, and delivering treatment such as fitting hearing aids. And their work is likely to be cost-effective in the context of LMICs.

Hearing loss, a pressing yet often invisible problem requires more attention from global health researchers and a systematic effort that considers various needs of diverse groups with vulnerabilities across the life course. Access to hearing aids is one crucial link in this effort, together with public awareness, a supportive community, a competent workforce, and a hearing-safe living and working environment.