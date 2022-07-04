Betel leaf or paan is considered the best mouth freshener. But besides that, it has many properties that are highly beneficial for health. Betel leaf is also used as a treatment in Ayurveda, naturopathy and home remedies.

Dr. Mainsha Kale, Physician at Nirog Ayurvedic Hospital, Mumbai, informs that in Ayurveda, the benefits of betel leaves are mentioned in Charaka Samhita and Sushruta Samhita. Besides being used to treat several diseases, its regular consumption also benefits health in many ways.

She further informs that betel leaves have a hot potency and their consumption provides relief from the effects of Vata and Kapha. It also has antioxidative, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, anti-inflammatory and antiulcer properties. Let us now have a look at its nutritive value and health benefits.

Also read: 6 Healthy Eating Habits for Millennials

Nutrients and health benefits of betel leaf

If we talk about the nutrients it contains, betel leaves are rich in water, protein, fat, mineral, fiber, chlorophyll, carbohydrate, nicotine acid, vitamin C, vitamin A, riboflavin, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, iron and iodine. Now let us see how it benefits our health.

Dr. Manisha says that in Ayurveda, betel leaves are considered ideal to relieve stomach aches. The presence of antioxidants in it in abundance helps keep the gut healthy and prevents free radicals. Betel leaves also help in balancing the pH levels of the body, hence providing relief from stomach problems and increasing appetite.

Consuming a decoction of betel leaves or its consumption or use in any other form helps in providing relief from infections including cold and cough, fever, tightness in the chest, lung issues and problems such as asthma. In case of common cold and cough, mustard oil can be applied on the betel leaf, heated and used as a compress. Apart from this, a decoction of betel leaf, cloves, cinnamon and cardamom can be consumed for the same.

Betel leaf has analgesic, antiseptic and anti-fungal properties. Therefore, in case of cuts, itching, or burns, a paste of betel leaves can be very beneficial. It also helps in providing relief from pain, including arthritis and joint pain and swelling.

Besides this, after childbirth, the breasts, due to certain reasons can become swollen. Therefore, lightly heating the leaf and using it as compression on the breasts can help with the swelling and pain.

In case of headaches, keeping a wet betel leaf on your forehead or using its oil can provide great relief.

Besides this, Dr. Manisha informs that the consumption of betel leaf can also be beneficial in heart diseases, controlling blood sugar levels, problems related to urination, oral issues such as bad breath, plaque formation, cavity and tooth decay as well as acne and other skin-related issues.

Excess consumption can be harmful

Dr. Manisha says that betel leaves should be consumed in a controlled manner because, at times, its continuous or excessive consumption can be harmful. Also, there are numerous varieties of betel leaves available in the market, of which, some are more beneficial for health than others.

Our expert mentions that many times, people themselves begin consuming or using betel leaves as a treatment, which is wrong. Therefore, before beginning to eat betel leaves regularly, consult a doctor, because excess consumption can lead to addiction, stomach pain, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, etc.