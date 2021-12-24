The weather as well as our surroundings both affect our mood and behaviour. When we talk about seasons, summers are considered to be full of enthusiasm and happiness, while rains are considered romantic and winter is the time to eat, sleep and bask in sun.

But besides this, winters can also cause despair, negativity and depression in some people. During this time, people are likely to experience “winter blues” or seasonal depression. It can also cause complex mental, emotional or practical problems in some people. There can be many reasons that can cause winter blues, also known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) or Winter Depression, in people. Here is what the expert explains.

Causes and symptoms

Psychiatrist Dr. Renuka Sharma explains winter depression is basically a disorder related to problems arising on a mental or emotional level. And for this, many factors can be held responsible. She says that in this season, many regions do not get enough sunlight as the days and nights are mostly foggy and hazy.

Apart from this, the nights during this season are comparatively longer and days shorter. All this affects the body’s circadian rhythm or the biological clock. The functioning of our internal organs depends on this biological clock and if our body fails to function accordingly, many negative effects can be seen on health, both on the physical and mental level.

Vitamin D is essential for our health, which also enhances the production of serotonin in the body. Sun is the best source to acquire vitamin D, however, lack of sunlight in winters reduces the level of serotonin in the body. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter and its levels not only affect a person’s behaviour and emotional health but also may also show symptoms of depression. One may also experience fatigue, hopelessness, lethargy, unwillingness to work, lack of desire to participate in social activities, etc.

Tough times for people suffering from mental disorders

Dr. Renuka explains that if a person has a preexisting mental condition such as depression, hopelessness, stress or mental disorders like bipolar disorder, ADHD, etc., then winter blues in them can be seen in a more profound manner. She says that this condition is relatively more common in women as compared to men and more in young people than the elderly.

Tips to keep winter blues at bay

Our expert suggests that in order to keep the winter blues at bay, it is very important to have an active routine, which includes a proper workout session. Exercising regularly induces positive thoughts and behaviour, makes us feel energetic, keeps us active and produces happy hormones in the body.

Also, diet plays a major role in maintaining proper physical and mental health. In winters, people prefer to consume a heavy diet including fries, spicy and sweet food. But, due to the disturbed biological clock, our body may not be able to digest food properly. As a result, a person begins to feel more tired, sluggish and faces other physical problems. Therefore, it is important that we have a healthy, nutritious and balanced diet in this season.

During winter, we tend to drink less water, which is not right. It is necessary to keep the body well hydrated. Also, our expert advises spending some time in the sun during winters to get some vitamin D, since it is helpful in keeping depression and other mental issues at bay.

Besides this, many people love to sit wrapped up in a quilt in front of a heater at home, which isn’t good. Instead, people should step out of their home, spend some time with their friends, socialize and indulge themselves in some activities of their interest. This will keep them happy and enthusiastic and they will not experience the blues.

Dr. Renuka says that if a person begins to show the symptoms of seasonal depression, then primarily they should try to be mentally and physically healthy by adopting good habits like an active routine, socializing, staying hydrated and having a balanced, nutritious diet. However, if the condition seems to worsen, medical help should be sought.

Family and friends of people suffering from preexisting mental diseases, disorders or conditions should be more alert. Because if the weather begins to affect the person more, his/her condition can get severe and medical intervention becomes necessary in such cases.

