About 90 per cent of adult smokers started the habit as adolescents and did not plan to get addicted. What makes teenage smoking dangerous is the fact that most adolescents are addicted to smoking physically and psychologically. Adolescent onset tobacco use leads to 'accelerated dependency' within a short period from first exposure.

According to multiple pieces of research, an estimate of 5 per cent to 25 per cent of Indian adolescents use tobacco or have used it in the past. Even though smokeless tobacco is used less commonly, high rates of its use have been reported in India among adolescents aged 13 to 15 years.

Nicotine exposure can have lasting effects on brain development in adolescents. Young smokers are more vulnerable to mental illnesses when compared to their non-smoking counterparts. One comes across panic attacks, manic depressive disorder, anxiety disorder, chronic stress and sleep deprivation and some teens even show deep signs of claustrophobia and agoraphobia.

One of the most common reasons cited by tobacco users is the belief that smoking reduces stress and tension. This is true because there is an ease in stress levels when nicotine enters the body. However, this feeling is very short-lived and it leads to tobacco dependency. Also, COVID sequelae were seen to be worse in smokers.

Teen smoking also poses a great deal of physiological challenges like breathlessness, lack of stamina, reduced lung growth and early cardiovascular damage, diabetes, oral issues and cancer.

Various factors contribute to adolescent smoking. Parental smoking, family background, personality disorder issues, siblings who smoke, peer pressure, academics, low self-esteem, risk behaviours, lifestyle, stress, self-esteem, escape mechanism, misguided beliefs, and performance enhancement are some of the common reasons to address amongst today's teens. So what can be done about it? Here are a few things parents must keep in mind: