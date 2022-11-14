Hyderabad: Diabetes has emerged as a major problem among people in today's lifestyle. There are bound to be one or two diabetics in every household nowadays. It is not only the elderly but also the young who are suffering from diabetes. In India, there are many diabetics among the young population and this number is increasing continuously.

World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14th every year to create awareness about diabetes. Not only awareness but also lifestyle changes are important to prevent this disease. Diabetic patients are less common in rural areas than in the urban population, which may be due to differences in dietary intake. According to experts, diabetics are more likely to appear in cities due to irregular eating habits and less physical activity.

World Diabetes Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Sir Frederick Banting who discovered insulin in 1922 along with Charles Best. This day is observed every year to make people aware of diabetes. Every year this day is celebrated on the basis of a specific theme. The theme for the year 2022 is "Access to Diabetes Education".

World Diabetes Day is the world's largest diabetes awareness campaign, reaching over one billion people in over 160 countries, this campaign draws the world's attention to the problem of diabetes. It also provides a global platform to address diabetes-related issues throughout the year. Apart from this, social programs are also organized on World Diabetes Day.

Also read: Vegan diet is healthy if consumed in proper amount

The campaign is represented by the blue logo which was adopted in 2007. It was adopted after a resolution was passed in the United Nations. It reflects the unity of the global community in its response to diabetes. That's why the Diabetes Day campaign is conducted every year with a dedicated theme and awareness about diabetes as the main goal of the day and the campaign.

Diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not secrete insulin or when the cells of the body do not respond to the insulin released. There are mainly two types of diabetes:

Type 1 Diabetes: This disease occurs due to insufficient insulin secretion. This disease was previously called Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (IDDM) or Juvenile Diabetes. Type 2 Diabetes: In this disease, the cells become unresponsive to insulin. As the disease progresses, insulin deficiency also occurs. Earlier it was called Non-Insulin Dependent Diabetes (NIDDM) or Adult Onset Diabetes. Being overweight and lack of exercise are considered to be the main causes of this disease.

This disease can be prevented by eating a healthy diet, exercising, quitting smoking and controlling body weight. Blood pressure control is absolutely necessary for overcoming this disease. Type 1 diabetes is treated with insulin injections. Type 2 diabetes is treated with medication without the help of insulin. Some medications are taken orally to lower blood sugar levels. Type-2 is also treated by weight loss surgery in case of obesity.