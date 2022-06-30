With the Roe V Wade, 1973 decision being overturned in the U.S Supreme Court on Friday, it is estimated that a majority of the states in the country will now ban abortion. The law in place from 1973 had guaranteed abortion as a constitutionally protected right to the citizens of the USA. With this revocation, it is expected that the death rates in the country will go up, and women of colour and those belonging to the lower-income group being affected the most by the law.

According to WHO every year, 4.7 to 13.2 per cent of maternal deaths can be attributed to unsafe abortion and in developed regions it is estimated that around 30 women die out of 100,000 unsafe abortions. With the already large numbers, the reversal of this law means that the mortality rate will increase once most states make abortion illegal in the USA. While the reversal of Roe V Wade will be met with unsafe abortion practices, India despite its abortion laws has been witnessing death due to abortion.

Despite the comparatively progressive laws, unsafe abortion is still practised in India due to stigma and moral policing surrounding the topic in the country. This manifests as women in the country self-administering when it comes to abortion, this leads to incomplete or post-abortion complications.

Some of the health complications when it comes to unsafe abortion are haemorrhage, infection, uterine perforation, or damage to the genital tract and internal organs as a consequence of inserting dangerous objects into the vagina or anus. Hence, to gain access to safe abortion in India one must keep the following things in mind.

According to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act 1971, the gestation period for abortion in India is 20 weeks and requires the approval of only one doctor, except in the special category cases, for victims of rape or survivors of incest. The gestation period then is 24 weeks and one needs the approval of two doctors. However, there is no upper limit to the gestation period in cases of foetal disability. However, it is safe and suggested to get an abortion in the first trimester and should only be done post this period in case of emergency. Indian law now also allows women access to abortion despite their marital status in case of contraceptive failures.

The methods usually used for abortion are, absorption pill, vacuum aspiration, dilation and evacuation, or D&E depending on how far along the patient is in their pregnancy. These methods include both medical and surgical procedures. The recovery from abortion differs among patients and is dependent on when the foetus has been aborted.

Common side effects include cramping, light vagina bleeding and swollen breasts. In case of complications like infection or excessive bleeding, one must contact their doctor immediately. The procedure is estimated to take up to two days and the recovery about 2 weeks depending on the procedure and side effects if any. The cost of an abortion can vary from Rs 5000 to Rs 30,000 depending on the type of procedure undergone and where.