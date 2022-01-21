Do you ever wake up in the morning and push yourself to work, even when you are not at all willing to get out of bed? If yes, it is very likely that you also feel lethargic throughout the day and think several times about your head hitting the pillow. But is there anything you can do to feel energetic at work and throughout the day? Indeed there is. Have a look at some of these tips that will save you from the embarrassment of dozing off in the office.

Hydrate

The first thing you should do, even before brushing your teeth, in the morning is drinking lots of water. This way, you will begin your day hydrated and it may also help ward off sleepiness, which may be a result of mild dehydration. And not only first thing in the morning, throughout the day too, replace a cup of caffeine with water. Although caffeine gives an instant energy boost, water will keep you active throughout the day.

Take a walk before work

Before starting your day at the office, take a short walk in your neighbourhood, breathe in some fresh air and bask in the sun. A little sunshine will definitely kick in some energy in your body.

Stretch a little

When you step out of bed, stretch yourself a little. It enhances blood circulation in the muscles and loosens them, i.e. relieves body stiffness. You can also begin your day with some yoga or other exercises.

Splash some water

When you wake up, splash some cold water on your face. You can also opt for a cold water shower. It will instantly get you rid of all the sleepiness and induce energy in your body. Cold water showers also improve blood flow and stimulate the body to wake up.

Keep snacks handy

Yes, you heard it right! It's snack time when you begin to feel sleepy in the office. But do not take the liberty to eat snacks that are oily, sugary or too salty or processed food. Pick out snacks that are healthy and a variety of it is easily available in the market these days. You can even have fruits, fox nuts, dry fruits, etc.

Refreshing scents

Jasmine, citrus or peppermint are some of the strong fragrances that can make you feel energised. For this, you can have scented candles or a diffuser at your desk. You can also rub essential oil of such fragrances on your hand and temples to kick off sleep.

Maintain proper sleep hygiene

As much as you would want to watch one more episode of your favorite series, do not forget that your body needs some rest too. Therefore, maintaining proper sleep hygiene is important. Fix a time to sleep and wake up, even on the weekends, to avoid facing Monday blues. Also, cut down the screen time before going to bed and avoid stimulants such as caffeine after 6 pm. Ensure you get a quality sleep of 7-9 hours.

Also Read: 5 Stages Of The Sleep Cycle