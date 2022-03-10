Every man and woman desires beautiful, blemish-free and glowing skin, but given the unhealthy lifestyle and dietary habits, it can be a task. Your lifestyle choices can make your skin look dull and tired and cause problems like acne, blackheads, etc. Dermatologist Dr. Asha Saklani, based in Uttarakhand says that along with internal causes, certain external factors and lifestyle choices too affect our skin health. Some such factors include:

Pollution

When we talk about the environmental factors that are responsible for affecting our skin health, pollution tops the list. Pollutants present in the air, clog our skin pores, hence making it difficult for our skin to breathe. Polluted air not only draws the moisture off our skin, it also leaves it looking dry and dull as well as the ozone, nitrogen oxide and particulate matter present in it damages the collagen and elastin fiber. This further increases the risk of skin irritation, redness, eczema, premature ageing, wrinkles, allergies, dark spots, dermatitis, psoriasis and in some cases also increases the risk of skin cancer also.

Sunlight

The harmful rays of the sun along with pollutants cause many skin problems such as hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, allergies and tan. A study by Binghamton University, published in the journal 'Mechanical Behavior of Biomaterials', found that exposure to the sun's ultraviolet rays can increase the risk of skin cancer.

Insufficient water intake

60% of the human body is made up of water, which is why water is considered important for overall health. Therefore, lower water intake or dehydration can be held responsible for the development of many health conditions. If we talk about skin, proper water intake helps keep the skin naturally hydrated and moisturised, keeps the pores clean and removes toxins from the body.

Lack of sleep

Everyone is aware of the fact that lack of sleep can cause dark circles as well as make your face look tired. Therefore, 7-9 hours of quality sleep every day is considered important. Sleep also keeps the body’s biological clock proper, the effect of which is visible on our skin. It has an impact on cellular function and ageing process. Lack of sleep accelerates the ageing process and can cause other skin-related problems.

Stress

Along with physical health, too much stress can also affect our skin health. The reason is that stress increases the amount of a hormone called cortisol in the body which damages the skin cells. This increases the chances og having acne, dark circles, premature ageing, eczema and psoriasis.

Smoking

Smoking affects the collagen fibers and an enzyme it produces in the skin damages the elastic fiber. At the same time, smoking also increases the effects of UV rays on the skin. It also leads to narrowing of the arteries, which can further damage the connective tissue of the skin.

Unhealthy diet

Eating a lot of junk food can lead to increased levels of toxins in the body. If these toxins continue to accumulate in the body, it can stress the liver, the effect of which reflects on the skin in the form of pimples. Many other skin-related problems may also appear if healthy dietary changes are not made.

