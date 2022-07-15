7 common drugs that may be lowering your sex drive
Sex is believed to be an essential part of life, to maintain better physical and mental health. However, sex may not always be as good as it is usually portrayed. Besides one’s feelings, sex drive is a major factor that can affect the whole sexual experience of a person.
When we talk about the sex drive or libido, it tends to decrease with age. However, age is not always the factor. Certain medications too can cause loss of libido, leaving one’s sex life affected. Here are 7 drugs that result in a lower sex drive:
- Painkillers: The risk-free painkiller kills greater than simply the pain, your sexual drive. Painkillers are also known to lessen the production of testosterone and other hormones important for sexual preferences in men and women.
- Anti-depressants: As the name suggests, these drugs are used to treat depression, but are also known as libido killers. The most common antidepressant-related symptoms associated with loss of libido include loss of lack of interest in sex, delayed orgasm/ejaculation or no orgasm/ejaculation at all, and erectile dysfunction in men.
- Birth Control Pills: When women use oral contraceptives or birth control pills, the levels of sex hormones in their body may lower, which further affects the libido. Therefore, although birth control pills can help prevent unwanted pregnancies, they may not be as great for one’s sex life.
- Statins and Fibrates: Primarily used to treat high cholesterol, these drugs may majorly interfere with the production of testosterone, estrogen, and other sex hormones. A few studies done on the side effects of statins and fibrates have stated that both classes of drugs may cause erectile dysfunction.
- Benzodiazepines-Tranquilizers: Benzodiazepines, commonly known as sedatives, are used to treat anxiety, insomnia, and muscle spasms. However, the sedative properties of benzodiazepines also have the ability to affect one’s sexual desires. They can also disrupt testosterone production, hence altering orgasm, causing painful intercourse, ejaculation issues, and erectile dysfunction.
- Blood Pressure Medications: Increased Blood Pressure levels can cause sexual dysfunction and add to it, the medications used to treat this condition can also cause certain sexual difficulties. While men using these medicines may face a lack of sexual desire and issues related to erection and ejaculation, women on the other hand may face vaginal dryness and difficulties in having an orgasm, along with lower libido.
- Antihistamines: Mainly used to control allergy-related symptoms, such as incessant sneezing and running nose, this drug can have can cause erectile dysfunction or issues related to ejaculation in men and vaginal dryness in women. (With agency inputs)
