During the rainy season, there is always the possibility of contracting cholera, dengue fever, or other distressing ailments. So, how can one truly enjoy the monsoons while remaining safe and healthy? Garima Goyal, Yoga expert and nutritionist recommends doing a 60 minutes workout session to stay active and fit during the season. She further shares that simple yoga exercises can be performed to help build strength and agility, as well as meditation can help relax and focus better. Here are 5 asanas that can be included in the daily workout routine.

Padangusthasana (Big Toe): Padangusthasana is a foundational asana in Ashtanga Yoga. It is a basic standing pose that incorporates forward bending. The asana is easy to do and hence is done in the beginning. Padangusthasana stretches every muscle in the body, from head to toe. It relaxes the body and is beneficial for people with flat feet. Padangusthasana is an excellent place to begin your yoga experience. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose): Trikonasana is derived from the Sanskrit terms 'Trikona' (three corners) and 'Asana' (posture). In trikonasana yoga, one needs to spread their legs apart without bending their knees, with their hands extended apart, making a 90-degree angle between the upper and lower bodies. Trikonasana yoga, also known as Triangle position exercise, is a standing posture that improves strength, balance, and flexibility. There are several variants in the trikonasana stages or processes. In general, it is divided into three types: Baddha Trikonasana, Parivritta Trikonasana, and Utthita Trikonasana. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose) Utkatasana (Chair Pose): For the chair pose, begin in a standing stance and bend your knees to lower your body as if you were sitting in an imaginary chair. This standing forward bend is part of the Vinyasa or Ashtanga yoga Sun Salutation routine. This pose strengthens your legs, upper back, and shoulders while also improving balance and flexibility. The chair position is a standing yoga practice that works the core. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Bhujangasana is derived from the words bhujanga (cobra or snake) and asana (pose). Cobra Stretch is another name for Bhujangasana. Suryanamaskar (Sun Salutations Position) and Padma Sadhana incorporate this pose. If you wish to tone your belly, but lack the time to go to the gym, practicing Bhujangasana at home can be helpful. It can be done simply by lying on your stomach. It stretches our body and helps relieve all the tension and stress. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) Shishuasana (Child Pose): Child's pose, also known as balasana/shishuasana, aids in the relaxation of the mind and body. Balasana is derived from the Sanskrit words Bala, which means "young boy or kid” and asana, which means "seat or pose." It is a vital resting posture, which helps in relaxing the senses. It is a fundamental yoga pose, that teaches us that inactivity may be as helpful as action and doing. Shishuasana (Child Pose) Tadasana (Mountain Pose): Tadasana is a challenge for all levels and delivers various physical and emotional benefits. Tadasana relaxes your body and mind, hence promoting inner peace. Maintaining alignment and body awareness is an ongoing effort. Standing firm, stable, and focused in Mountain Pose helps improve posture, alignment, and balance. (with inputs from agency) Tadasana (Mountain Pose)