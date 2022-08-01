Every orgasm releases a flood of the hormone oxytocin, which improves your mood. Varying from love, excitement, and tenderness to longing, anxiety, and disappointment, just the word sex can evoke a kaleidoscope of emotions. Hoverers, if having sex has become a chore for you due to factors like work-life balance and stress, these simple tips will help you shake things up for good in your monotonous sex life.

Also read: 7 common drugs that may be lowering your sex drive