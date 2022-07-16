When menstruating, many women often suffer from severe pain and cramps due to contractions in the uterus. Also, in the course of time, the body of a woman is more vulnerable, which increases her chances of contracting infections. In case of lack of proper menstrual hygiene, bacteria can enter the uterus and pelvic cavity through the opening of the cervix and cause infections. Therefore, here are 5 tips to avoid such infections during periods and maintain hygiene:

Use only clean tampons:

Whether the tampon is biodegradable or disposable, before using it, ensure that it is impeccably clean. Since the tampons need to be inserted in the vagina, it is important to be extra careful. Also, make sure that you wash your hands before using one. Change sanitary pads regularly:

Do not forget to change your pads at regular intervals, especially when the flow is heavy. You can change your pad every 3-4 hours. This should be followed at least during the first 2-3 days when the flow is heavy. However, even when the flow is less, do not continue wearing the same pad for long hours as it can cause infection. Wash your menstrual cup:

If using a menstrual cup, wash the reusable cups thoroughly before and after using it. Wash your hands too when using them. Empty the cup at least twice a day and then wash it thoroughly before storing it for the next use. Single-use cups should be thrown away instantly after use. Do not skip showers:

When menstruating, many girls/women often think that showering can be very tacky. But, to maintain personal hygiene and to stay fresh, it is important not to skip bathing/showering. Doing this will help keep the infections at bay and also help one get rid of the unpleasant odor down there. Avoid excessive use of vaginal wash or soap there:

Many vaginal washes are easily available in the market today, however, many are unaware that overusing them can cause an imbalance of the vaginal flora. Therefore, only a small amount of it and that too, not very often, must be used. Moreover, it is recommended to use only on a doctor’s advice. Besides a vaginal wash, a mild, fragrance-free soap can also be used. However, it is strongly recommended by doctors that instead of using any products down there, wash the area with clean water 3-4 times a day. Dispose of sanitary pads properly:

When using a pad or tampon, ensure that you dispose it of properly. Do not throw them open in a dustbin, instead, wrap them in paper and dispose of them. (With agency inputs)