Yoga is the best practice to include in your daily routine, the benefits of which range from head to toe. When people indulge in workouts, the majority of them aim at losing weight and yoga can be helpful in this. There are many poses that can help aid weight loss, here are a few you can consider:

Warrior Pose (Virbhadrasan)

Warrior Pose (Virbhadrasan)

Stand with your legs 3-4 feet apart and turn your right foot out 90 degrees and left foot a little inside.

Lift your arms on your side as you inhale and turn your head towards the right

As you exhale, stretch your right arm further while bending your right leg, trying to push your pelvis down.

Stretch the arms straight above the head. You can also join them in Namaskar mudra.

Hold the pose for a few seconds and come up as you breathe in.

Bring your arms down and repeat it on the left side.

Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

Lie on your stomach with your feet a little apart and hands on the sides.

Now bend your knees and lift your hands backward, in order to hold your ankles.

Inhale and lift your chest, legs and back up. Take long deep breaths and hold the pose for 15-20 seconds.

Now exhale and come back to the normal position.

Chair Pose (Utkatasana)

Chair Pose (Utkatasana)

Stand straight with your feet slightly apart and arms stretched straight in front, parallel to the ground, palms facing downwards or straight over your head.

Now slowly start bending your knees as if you are sitting on a chair.

Maintain the balance and try to go as low as you can, while keeping your back straight.

Hold the position for a while and then come back to the normal position.

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandh Asana)

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandh Asana)

Lie down on the floor and bend your knees to place your feet on the floor, heels as close as possible to your buttocks.

Keep your arms beside your body, palms facing down.

Inhale and lift your back and buttocks hold it for 1-2 minutes and gently come back as you exhale.

Repeat it 10-20 times.

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Lie down on your stomach with your feet close and arms on your sides.

Bring your hands near your shoulder, placed on the floor, and now gently lift your upper body as you inhale.

Hold the position, count till 10-30 and come back to the lying position as you exhale.

Also Read: 5 Easy Exercises For Firmer Breasts