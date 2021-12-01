When it comes to maintaining your weight during the wedding season, it can be challenging at times, but with the right amount of food intake and smart choices, it can all be kept in place. Here are a few tips that you need to keep in mind:

Keep your diet in check

Always make sure to keep it light during the day before a heavy night out. This means incorporating as many complex carbohydrates as possible, to keep the hunger in check for a long time while still being low in calories. Fruit and vegetables in the form of salads, soups, smoothies, etc. should be the priority. Stay away from high-fat soups consisting of thick cream and instead of indulging in soups with a lot of vegetable content in them.

While eating out, one should try to consume as much warm and heated food as possible in the winter season. An intake of lean protein , e.g., paneer, soya, dal, etc., for vegetarians and fish, chicken, etc., for non-vegetarians is advised.

Stick to an easy breakfast and lunch which includes lots of fruit and vegetables. So even if dinner is heavy, the calorie intake for the whole day is maintained because breakfast and lunch balance it out. Eat a small meal before going out so that you don't binge.

At parties or if you are having a buffet, use a small quarter plate, which allows you to control the quantity better. So, even if you make 2-3 trips to the buffet, it helps in controlling the portions you consume.

One very important tip is to stay hydrated during the dry winter season. Often one does not realize their thirst level in this season, which can negatively affect our health and cause problems such as headaches, gut issues, skin issues, etc. Drink at least one glass of water per hour, around 12 to 16 glasses of water a day.

(Sakshi Bakshi is the Founder of Nucros)

(IANS)

