The act of unnecessarily postponing decisions or actions often impairs the ability to successfully pursue goals, as evidenced by the fact that procrastination has often been associated with lower grades in high school or an underwhelming salary at work, for example. In addition to these, procrastination is associated with a variety of other issues as well, including an increase in stress and a decreased physical and mental health. According to a thread from UpSkillYourLife on Twitter, below are some reasons why we procrastinate, and ways to overcome them by understanding the psychology behind it.

