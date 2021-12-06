Beauty experts and dermatologists insist on using cosmetic and skin care products that have more natural components and lesser chemicals. Excessive use of chemicals can deeply damage our sensitive skin. Therefore, plant oils, i.e. oil extracted from the plants, fruits and seeds are very beneficial for maintaining the health and beauty of the skin as well as hair.

Such oils are rich in natural nutrients and most of the oils have no side effects on the skin. Oils including argan, almond, jojoba and pomegranate seed oil are full of natural vitamins and other nutrients, which not only nourishes the skin but also protects against other skin problems, free radical damage and pollution.

Dr. Asha Saklani, a Dermatologist from Uttarakhand states that our skin gets heavily affected by the weather, the products we use on our skin and pollution because it absorbs around 60-70 percent of the components it comes in contact with. In such a situation, the effects on the skin are visible in the form of lack of moisture, natural glow, dryness and other skin-related problems. If we talk about hair, you may experience breakage and other related issues.

Plant Oils For Hair And Skin Health

Argan Oil

Known as ‘Liquid Gold’, this oil works like magic for hair and skin. This oil is extracted from the kernels of the argan tree. In addition to nourishing the hair and skin, this oil also provides relief in rashes and other skin problems and heals wounds faster.

Vitamin A and Vitamin E are found in abundance in Argan oil. Along with this, it contains linoleic acid, omega-6, antioxidants and minerals that retain moisture and soften the skin, as well as protect the skin and hair from harmful sun rays. Apart from this, the tocopherol found in it, which is a kind of vitamin-E, also helps in keeping the nails healthy.

Jojoba oil, extracted from the seeds of the jojoba plant, contains many nutrients, including vitamin E, vitamin B and copper. People use this oil for body massage , in makeup removers, conditioners, skin cleansers and face masks. This oil is for external use only and is not edible. Some people are allergic to it as well, therefore, ensure you are not allergic to it prior to its use.

Avocado fruit is not only beneficial for health, but its oil is good for both hair and skin. Avocado oil is rich in potassium, vitamins D and E, magnesium, and linoleic acid. This oil keeps the skin hydrated for a long time and prevents it from drying out.

Pomegranate seed oil can be used on all skin types. Since it is not very greasy, it is easily absorbed by the skin and the moisture is retained. This oil not only makes the skin healthy, but it also benefits in case of acne and other skin problems. Apart from this, it boosts collagen production. Pomegranate oil revives dry and lifeless hair and antioxidants and high amounts of vitamins in it promotes hair growth.

Almond oil is rich in vitamins A, E, D, calcium, potassium, zinc, iron, manganese, phosphorus and omega-3 fatty acids. All these help to make our skin and hair healthy. Pure almond oil is extracted from sweet almonds by cold pressing, so it is more beneficial than eating almonds. Massaging a few drops of almond oil on your face every night before sleeping helps reduce spots and gives the skin a natural glow. Besides this, regular head massages make hair strong and beautiful.

Usage Tips?

People usually mix argan and jojoba oil with coconut or olive oil. Apart from this, they can also be used along with facial oils. They can be used twice a day. This way, the moisture in the skin will be retained, the skin will be healthy and the formation of new cells will be promoted. Most plant oils do not have any side effects and can be used on skin, hair and nails.

