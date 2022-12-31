Hyderabad: With 2023 being only a few hours away, people might have already started announcing their New Year's resolutions to their friends and family. Some of those might be new and some might from the last year that they failed to follow through. Following are some of the most common New Year's resolutions that people consistently fail to follow throughout the year:

Exercise More: A healthier lifestyle is always on top of the list of resolutions. Promises like losing weight, gaining weight, starting to exercise, walking a particular distance regularly, or eating healthy food are the ones you make to yourself. Save more money/spend less money: Financial resolutions regarding your expenses are considered a huge leap towards adulthood. Especially for people in their 20s, already thinking and setting such a goal for themselves is supposed to be a true sign of maturity. Live life to the fullest: Focusing on your wellness in today's busy life and finding a perfect work-life balance is one of the priorities for many people nowadays. People tend to set up goals such as practising meditation, taking up a hobby, travelling etc, without realising whether these activities make them happy, making it difficult for them to follow through. Spend more time with family and friends: Throughout the day, we find very little time to spend with our family and friends. This does impact our decision-making as we get to spend time with them during holidays. Therefore, the promise of regular meet-ups and spending quality time turns into a few phone calls and once-a-week meetings. Personal Growth: Learning new life skills, reading more, learning a new sport, and a new dance form are some of the resolutions that we adopt for self-growth. Hoping to spark a positive, but as the freshness of the new year wears off, we tend to struggle to keep up with our plans.

According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology, only 46% of people who made New Year’s resolutions are successful. This means more than half of the people who set a goal for the new year fail. The study also involved people who did not make a new year's resolution and their condition was far worse, as only 4% of these people were successful at achieving their goals.

Naturally, nobody wants to be in the camp of people who failed to achieve their goals, therefore, after taking up resolutions, we should also work on mentally preparing for a change in our lives, staying positive through difficult times, setting goals that will motivate us for a longer period, creating manageable resolutions and being smart about them.