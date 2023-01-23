Hyderabad: Being on a health journey does not require you to eat bland foods and feel constantly hungry. There are several foods that check all of the boxes: low-calorie, tasty, nutrient-dense, and satiating. If you're trying to maintain an overall healthy diet while also watching your calorie intake, it's all about making wise choices and eating nutritious snacks and meals that can keep you away from those hunger pangs. So, next time you go grocery shopping, add these 5 best low-calorie foods that will keep you full for longer:

Berries:

Berries such as raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries are excellent low-calorie, filling fruit options. With their high fibre and water content, berries are also lower in natural sugars than many other fruits. They are high in vitamins and nutrients, as well as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. (ANI)

Broccoli:

Broccoli is high in fibre and low in calories, which is why your mother always encouraged you to eat it. It's also a cancer-fighting superfood, containing vitamins A, C, E, K, iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium, selenium, and folate. (ANI)

Quinoa:

Quinoa is the only whole grain that is a complete protein, along with being high in iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc, making it an excellent choice for plant-based diets. A half cup of cooked quinoa contains only about 100 calories. Try it as a high-protein foundation for grain and salad bowls. (ANI)

Eggs:

Eggs are a storehouse of both protein and fats. To add on, eggs make you feel super full and healthy. This low-calorie food is among the easiest and most nutritious breakfast options for every morning rusher. (ANI)

