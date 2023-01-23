Hyderabad: India is a vast land, which is known for its diverse culture and lip-smacking cuisines. The lines on a political map of India are more than just an indication of different states as they not only have their own traditions, festivals and customs but serve diverse delicacies as well. You get to taste delectable dishes in almost every city. The wide array of cuisines that change as you cross each state border attracts a lot of travellers. So, if you ever plan to visit any of the below-mentioned cities, don’t forget to relish these delicacies that are found there:

Srinagar - Rogan Josh:

Prepared with traditional Kashmiri chillies, Rogan Josh is a dish made of lamb or goat that not only tastes exquisite, but the smell is delightfully appetizing too. (ANI)

Goa - Prawn Gassi:

You just cannot miss out on the authentic seafood of Goa. This beach city is famous for different types of seafood such as prawn, crab, squid, etc., but the most special one is Goan prawn curry named Gassi. (ANI)

Lucknow - Tunday ke Kebab:

Behold Tunday ke Kebab, one of the finest Kebabs made of minced meat that melts in your mouth and stands out as the best dish in a city that is known for so many meat dishes. (ANI)

Agra - Petha:

The city of Taj Mahal is also famous for its distinctive Pethas, which people all around India call 'Agra ka Petha'. It is available in different varieties and flavours, such as Aam Papad, Kesaria, Angoori, Paan Petha and other such flavours. (ANI)

Jaipur - Dal Bati Churma: