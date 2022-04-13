The holy month of Ramzan is being celebrated across the country, during which Muslims observe a fast for a period of 30 days, which helps in body detoxification. Fasting during the month of Ramzan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. People fast during the daylight hours from dawn (known as Sehri) to sunset (known as Iftar).

During this time, especially when many states are experiencing heat waves, staying hydrated is important. Therefore, here are a few tips that can help you have a healthy Ramzan:

Drink a lot of water

As mercury soars and states are gripped by a heatwave, staying hydrated while fasting becomes essential. Do drink at least two litres of water to remain hydrated for the day during the fast. The tip is to eat Sehri at least half an hour before the time for Fajr so you have at least 30 minutes to just drink water. Sip gradually and not chug up all at once. Avoid tea and coffee as they can drain your balanced body temperature. Include pre-meals

Pre-meals during Sehri include nuts and seeds that are rich in protein as well as fibre. These also keep you full for longer periods. After a break of 30 minutes, consume your main meal. Keep a check on the Iftar meal

While feasting on your favourite delicacies is irresistible after observing the fast for the entire day, one should not forget to keep a check on iftar meal in order to start the next day of fasting with a light stomach. Dates are must

Rich in Vitamin K, dates are helpful to make your body cells store fluids as they are a natural source of glucose. It is also a tradition to include them in the meals. Dates are also rich in copper, selenium and magnesium. Don't miss yoghurt

Apart from juicy fruits and vegetables, the best food to have for Sehri is yoghurt. Yoghurt soothes the stomach and helps prevent acidity, eventually protecting against dehydration.

Avoid salty, spicy and sugary food, is the common tip every person gets when observing the fast during Ramzan. These simple yet important tips can help stay healthy and fit during Ramzan.

