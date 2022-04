When you're not lifting heavy weights or doing painful stretches, dancing is one of the best and most enjoyable fitness exercises. Not only is dancing physically helpful, but it also has some benefits for mental health as it has been shown to be a great activity to instantly lift and relax. Below mentioned are some amazing health benefits of dancing:

Improves your strength and balance

Dancing strengthens your core and improves your reflexes. Dance increases the stability of the body and is very effective in improving physical fitness and balance. Quick jumps work all of your muscles, help you stabilize, control your body, and improve your posture.

Reduces stress and enhances your mood

If you are feeling stressed, then turn on some chill music and groove along. Dance is the ultimate stress buster. It keeps anxiety and depression far away and increases your self-esteem. The art of dance moreover boosts your energy and keeps you charged and calm.

Improves your cardiovascular health

Dance is very effective in getting a stronger and healthier heart, as fast movements make your heart beat faster. It reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke by balancing your heart rate and improving your endurance. Regular dance in the heart balances your heart rate and lowers your cholesterol levels.

Helps to lose weight

If you are trying to lose weight but hate going to the gym, then dancing is the go to way for you. One hour of dancing can burn 300,800 calories for the average person. Zumba, aerobics, and salsa are all forms of dance and exercise. Dancing involves fast movements and leads to sweating, which in turn leads to weight loss.