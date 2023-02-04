30% of students from Kashmir Valley suffer from mental stress due to Academic Pressure: NCERT

Kashmir Valley (Jammu & Kashmir): Along with other states and Union Territories of the country, students are suffering from mental stress due to studies in the Kashmir Valley as well, says a survey report of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Experts report that daily, 10 per cent of the students in the valley suffer from mental stress caused due to studies or exams. But during the annual exam season, this count reaches up to 30 per cent in both, male and female students. The majority of those suffering from mental illnesses are girls.

A survey by the National Council of Educational Research and Training revealed that girls from 6th to 12th grade have more anxiety issues and stress than boys due to academic pressure. The survey has been conducted among 2,00,000 girls and the same amount of boys from grades 6th to 12th in the Kashmir Valley.

Also read: Study uncovers neurobiological origins of post-traumatic stress disorder

While 12.25 per cent of girls were diagnosed with mental stress and anxiety due to studies and exams, the number of boys suffering from mental stress was 9.98 per cent. 81.1 per cent of the girls who participated in the survey admitted that they sometimes suffer from mental stress and anxiety due to studies and exams, while 77.7 per cent of the boys also admitted that they are stressed due to academic pressure.

Psychologists believe that students go through a lot of stress due to academics, but this anxiety increases during the annual exam season or announcement of results. This number of students going through mental stress further increases as they prepare for competitive exams held in the state.

According to experts, a large number of students preparing for MBBS also suffer from stress and anxiety because all students want to perform well consistently. According to psychologists, 30 per cent of children who visit them for counseling during annual examinations are those who feel pressure related to studies or exams, which include 20 per cent of girls and 10 per cent of boys.