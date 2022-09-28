New Delhi: While a mini traveller (minibus / tempo traveller) can take 6-10 cars off the road with 21 passengers, a full-size coach or bus with a capacity of 55 people roughly saves the need for 10 to 15 cars. This largely reduces the carbon footprint per passenger as buses usually emit less than half as much as these cars would be combined.

Travelling by bus can also be stress-free and typically relaxing, since it is economically viable, while also saving the travellers from the hassles of parking, paying tolls, and the stress of driving long distances, among others. In an effort to raise awareness about the role of tourism in the international community and demonstrate how it affects social, cultural, political, and economic values around the world, redBus shares a list of the top 10 bus routes that will help people reach these tourist destinations while minimizing their carbon footprint and also de-congesting the roads.

