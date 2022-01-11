Every year, we resolve to stay fit and healthy, begin exercising and follow a proper diet. But unfortunately, this resolution lasts for not more than 2-3 weeks, till our excitement settles. However, this year, do not be disheartened. Here are 10 ways to give a healthy start to the new year:

Eat more whole foods: Making a conscious effort to fill your plate with more whole foods (such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and pure protein sources) and less processed foods is the easiest approach to start a healthy year (like bread, cheese, processed meats & pre-made frozen meals).

Choose a sustainable Diet: Rather than following fad diets that promise quick results while jeopardizing your metabolism and mental wellness. Diets that you won't be able to maintain in the long run once you've reached your ideal weight without feeling deprived. Then worrying that your weight will return once you resume eating without a fixed diet is not worth the effort.

Choose a dietary plan that not only satisfies your objectives but also fits into your daily routine. Delivers slow but long-lasting benefits. It's a privilege to have a diet that may become your lifestyle rather than a "diet." Where you may strike a balance between your social life and your occasional treats without jeopardizing your progress or making you feel bad. Making long-term health a priority, developing self-awareness, and eating intuitively is your recipe to a "sustainable transformation".

Increase Vitamin D intake: Vitamin D supplementation is important not just for bone and immune system health, but it can also help avoid chronic health problems (such as heart disease, diabetes, and some malignancies) and even encourage hair growth. As a result, make sure to catch some sun for at least 15-20 minutes per day and complement with a vitamin D supplement (no more than 4,000IU per day).

(Note: Consult your doctor first before taking any supplements)

Incorporate movement into your daily routine: It doesn't matter if you're doing a workout, playing a sport, or simply going for a walk. For maximum functioning, it's critical to get your blood flowing and stimulate oxygen delivery to every region of your body. Make it a point to include some type of physical activity in your everyday routine.

Reduce stress: Stress is a major contributor to practically all health problems, from heart disease, obesity, and diabetes to digestive disorders (such as IBS, GERD, and gastrointestinal problems) and depression. Internal and external sources of stress are both possible. Although the ultimate goal should be to eliminate all stress.

However, while it is virtually impossible, you may reduce stress by engaging in activities such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing, exercise, counselling, or whatever else you enjoy to help you disengage from the outside world and reconnect with yourself. "Me time" is not a self-indulgent indulgence.

Form a morning routine: Having a morning routine is similar to showing up for yourself and prioritizing yourself. It's the same as honouring yourself and prioritizing your needs. Following a morning routine allows you to get your day off to a good start by allowing you to be in tune with yourself before dealing with the rest of the world. This way, rather than allowing your day to control you, you take charge of it.

Prioritize sleep: We often end up preferring socializing above sleeping as overworking has become a badge of honour in our society. We push our bodies to extremes by depriving them of sleep and over-caffeinating them, which leads to anxiety and weakened immunological systems.

Sleep deprivation and poor quality sleep can cause major health issues like insulin resistance, neurological issues, weight gain, depression, and anxiety, to mention a few. As a result, it is critical that we obtain 7-8 hours of excellent sleep each night in order for our bodies to function at their best.

Say your daily affirmations: Speaking your daily affirmations aloud will not turn you into a narcissist, but it will help you stay on track with the proper energy and mindset. Positive self-talk has the ability to transform unbelief, self-doubt, negative thinking, and body shaming attitudes into gratitude and romanticizing your existence. So don't dismiss the importance of positive affirmations.

Set daily intentions: Setting your daily aims has a lot more impact than you might believe. It opens up our receptivity, manifests, and sends out what we want to bring into our lives. Intentions provide us with a sense of direction as well as motivation and inspiration to attain our goals. Together, writing down your intentions and saying your affirmations for the day creates the most effective visualization tool for staying focused and committed to your goals.

Choose passion over perfection: Stop doing things half-heartedly. As a result, you put in more effort and become frustrated. However, if you are enthusiastic about a job or work, you should be able to complete it with less effort and more joy. Because you'll give it your all and put your heart and soul into it. You are defined by your passion. It elevates you and allows you to shine.

(Veronica Kumra is a Holistic Nutritionist)

(IANS)

