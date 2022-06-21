Sarvesh Shashi, Founder, of a leading online yoga classes platform, says, "As a practitioner who started yoga at the age of 6, I have seen several more benefits from the practice than just these. Yoga helped mold my personality and helped me be stronger with my resolutions. It increased the feeling of calm, it made me more self-aware in my teen years, and it allowed me to adopt a life of discipline, and eventually changed the course of my life completely".

When we reflect on our formative years as adults, we increasingly realise that our childhood experiences shape us into adults, and we all have a diverse range of experiences as we grow up. We receive the benefits of a stable and active childhood later in life. This is when Yoga comes in handy. It has been proven to affect the development of greater balance, strength, endurance, aerobic capacity, focus, memory, and self-esteem in a scientifically and positive manner. Sarvesh delves into ten of these themes in more detail.

