Kolkata: Alipore Zoo is set to welcome a herd of zebras from abroad. According to the forest department and the state zoo authorities, six zebras are being brought from south Africa's Limpopo Mystic Monkeys and Feathers Wildlife Park. Necessary clearances are being sought for the transfer process.

Under the international animal exchange program, the forest department has taken help from skilled and professional organisations to bring the three male and three female zebras to Alipore zoo. The tender process has been completed and Rs 37.24 lakh has been allotted for this. The zebras will be transferred from south Africa to India by air. A special technical committee will be set up with veterinary doctors and skilled forest workers to ensure that the animals do not face any problem while travelling. Separate enclosures and night shelters have been arranged in the city zoo for accommodating the zebras. Some of the forest workers have been given special training to look after the animals and a diet chart has also been prepared for them. After adapting to the new environment, the zebras might be shifted to some other location in the state, a zoo official said.

State forest minister Jyotipriya Mullick said "Six zebras will soon be brought to the city zoo. Prior to this, a hippopotamus had arrived here. Efforts are on to bring more new animals to Alipore Zoo as well as Siliguri's Bengal Safari Park to attract tourists. To begin with, lions and hippopotamuses would be brought from abroad".

Few days back, a water elephant was brought to Alipore Zoo from north-eastern India and currently the zoo authorities are trying to help the animal adjust to the environment. The newly included giraffes in Harinalaya, deer park near Eco Park, has turned up to be a major attraction for visitors.