Durgapur (West Bengal): A handful of youth residing in Durgapur is under the grip of a strange addiction. It was shocking for everyone. For the past few days, the sale of flavored condoms has increased phenomenally in various parts of the city such as City Center, Bidhannagar, Benachiti, and Muchipara, C Zone, A Zone.

It has created curiosity among residents. A shopkeeper asked customer out of curiosity--- why the sale of flavored condom has gone up. The young man said that he regularly buys condoms and use them as drink. "We used to put condom in warm water for the whole night and drink the same the next morning. I also take drops. Although it is surprising, this incident is happening in the industrial city. The city dwellers are worried about this new fad.

Durgapur has several private engineering, management and other colleges. Many local and foreign students gather here. For months, everyone was shocked to see the compulsion to buy packets of condoms at drug stores in the area. "I started wondering how the sexual urge of the city dwellers suddenly increased so much." According to the sources, students soak these flavored condoms in hot water for the whole night and and felt tipsy after drinking them.

The sale of flavored condoms suddenly went up. As it became out of stock. Most of the buyers are young people, college going students and some are fresh graduates looking for jobs. Everybody is staying single.

Durgapur residents are baffled after knowing this new form of addiction. People say, “Condoms contain aromatic compounds. It breaks down to form alcohol. It is addictive. The aromatic compound is also found in dendrites glue. So many people use dendrite for addiction also.”

