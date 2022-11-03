Kolkata: Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a youth, who died under mysterious circumstances in Salt Lake Guest House where he was staying with his girlfriend for the last two months in West Bengal capital Kolkata, officials said. The girl was also found inside the guest house in an injured condition and has been hospitalised.

A police official from Bidhannagar Police Station said that they received a call from the guest house on Wednesday night with the caller complaining that the loud shouting from one of the rooms is disturbing the inmates. A police team was rushed to the spot and found the door locked from inside. On knocking the door multiple times, a young woman, who was naked, opened the door while a youth Roni Dutta was found lying on the ground with a scarf tied around his neck.

The cops rushed the young man to Bidhannagar sub-district hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. It has been learnt that the couple had been staying for the last two months at the guest house booked in the name of one Nirjhar Chowdhury. Multiple injury marks have been found on both the man and woman's bodies, police sources said.

The woman has been admitted to a private hospital while youth's body has been sent for post-mortem. Police have started a probe into the mysterious death and the circumstances around it as it is being said that the couple had a quarrel before the youth's death. Police is also probing as to how the couple booked a room at the guesthouse under false name.