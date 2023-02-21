Nadia (West Bengal): A woman with a bipartite uterus gave birth to twins following a rare surgery by noted gynaecologist Dr Pavitra Bepari at Santipur State General Hospital at Santipur in Nadia district here. The two babies in the bipartite uterus — a rare occurrence in medical science - were healthy and safe after delivery along with the mother.

So far just 17 such cases have been recorded across the world of which three are in India, and two from Santipur General Hospital in West Bengal. Doctors said that the twins in the latest instance were born to Arpita Mandal who hails from Narsinghpur area in Nadia. She was seen by a doctor in a Rajarhat hospital in Kolkata, but the doctor there told her to go to Kalyani Hospital. As it was far away, they came to Santipur General Hospital and consulted Dr. Pavitra Bepari.

Accordingly, under the supervision of Dr. Bepari, an operation was done on Arpita on Monday afternoon. A special medical team was put together to carry out this operation. Dr. Bepari said that the two children and the mother are all keeping healthy. Arpita and her husband Jitendra Mondal are happy to have been blessed with two sons through this rare surgery.

Jitendra Mondal, the father of two twin children, expressed his gratitude to Dr Bepari. On his part, Dr. Bepari said that it would never have been possible if the doctors of the anaesthetist and paediatric departments along with the superintendent of the hospital had not extended their cooperation. This honour is not only for Santipur Hospital but for the entire Nadia district as well as the medical fraternity of West Bengal.

At the same time, Dr. Bepari said that performing such complex surgery with the available infrastructure is risky and the role of blood bank and anaesthetists in such cases is important and the infrastructure also needs some improvement.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Tarak Burman thanked Dr. Bepari for successfully performing the risky surgery. He also said that even within our limited capacity, we are trying to improve the reputation of the hospital by providing good medical services to people.