Burdwan: The West Bengal police on Thursday recovered the dead bodies of a woman and her two daughters from a house in the Pirpukur area of Burdwan town of East Burdwan district. Police said the deceased were identified as Mrinalini Chowdhury (60) and her two daughters, Bandita Chowdhury (40), and Sanghamitra Chowdhury (32). The cops immediately launched a probe into the matter.

Mrinalini's mother, Pratima Mondal, who lives on the second floor of the same house, said that Mrinalini used to live with her two daughters. Rupali Hazra, Mrinalini's housemaid said that she went to their house on Thursday like any other day but no one answered the door despite knocking repeatedly. She then informed Mrrinalini's relatives and they broke open the door and found three bodies lying on the floor of the dining room. Police sources said that prima facie it seems that they died by suicide.

"I work as a nanny in this house. I take care of grandmother. Like every day, I came this morning and rang the bell. No one opened the door. Dida (grandmother) was upstairs. When nobody answered the door, the relatives climbed to the second floor through the outer balcony and saw three people lying in the dining room. A bottle of poison is lying next to them."

Mrinalini's uncle Vishwanath Mallik said that Mrinalini's husband and father died due to Covid-19. There were no men in the house. As a result, Mrinalini started suffering from depression. District Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Sinhara said, "The bodies of the mother and two daughters have been recovered. Police have started an investigation. The bodies have been sent to the Burdwan Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem. The cause of death is not known and the police are probing the matter."