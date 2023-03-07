Durgapur: West Bengal police will produce a woman and her lover who were arrested for allegedly killing a 19-year-old ex-boyfriend of the woman, before a district court here, on Tuesday. The police recovered the body of the deceased with hands tied from the National Highway at Gopalmath in Durgapur.

Police said the couple confessed to committing the crime during a police interrogation on Monday and will be produced before the jurisdictional court on Tuesday. Police said they found a body on the National Highway at Gopalmath in Durgapur on Thursday and identified the deceased as Avinash Jhan (19), a resident of the Benachiti Nahapalli area of Durgapur.

Since the hands of the body were tied, police suspected foul play. As the interrogation proceeded, the cops were informed about the girl Afrin Khatun and the strained relationship. The police further probed the relationship of the deceased and Afrin, a resident of Nain Nagar in Durgapur.

During the interrogation of Afrin, police learnt about her recent lover Bittu Kumar Singh, a resident of the Bijupara area. With Afrin's input, the suspicion needle fell on Bittu and he was picked up for questioning. During sustained interrogation, Afrin and Bittu confessed to committing the crime, police said.

According to police, the victim was killed because his girlfriend Afrin Khatun wanted to get rid of him after she fell in love with Bittu Kumar Singh. They both hatched a conspiracy and invited Avinash to Bittu's house for a party. They first made Avinash drink alcohol and then Afrin hit his head with an iron rod.

As Avinash fell unconscious, Bittu smashed a glass bottle on the victim's head and killed the victim. The duo had tied the hands of the deceased. It is still unclear whether they tied the hands before they killed him or after. They carried the corpse on a two-wheeler and dumped it along the national highway, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Abhishek Gupta said the duo was arrested after they confessed their crime and will be produced in the Durgapur Sub-Divisional Court on Tuesday. The bike used to transport the body has also been recovered by the police and blood stains have also been found on the bike.