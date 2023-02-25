Kultali: In a barbaric incident, a woman killed her four-year-old son in South 24 Parganas's Kultali to settle down with her paramour, who had also assisted her in the crime. The police arrested both the woman and her paramour. Investigations are conducted in this connection. The accused woman, named Mafuza Piada, developed an extra-marital affair with Abul Hossain, who came to her house when her husband was out for work. Her husband, Toeb Ali, who worked as a labourer in Kolkata, did not know anything about his wife's extramarital affair. The couple had a son.

When Toeb left for work last Tuesday, the woman's paramour came to her house at noon. The woman wanted to marry her paramour and settle down with him. She did not understand what to do with her son after marrying her partner. After a prolonged discussion with her paramour, the woman decided to end her relationship with her husband and move ahead with her paramour. The accused woman, with the assistance of her paramour, killed her son and then eloped with him.

As soon as the incident came to light, the accused's husband Toeb lodged a complaint with the police against his wife and her paramour. Based on the complaint, the accused woman was arrested and produced before the Baruipur court. The court sent the woman to six days of police custody. The woman's paramour, who is at large, was arrested on Friday for assisting the accused and was produced before the court. The police requested the court for police remand. Both of them would be brought face to face during the interrogation, said the police.