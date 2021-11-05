Kolkata: The trolley carrying the mortal remains of maverick Bengali politician, Subrata Mukherjee, slowly rolled in the electrical furnace of the famous Keoratala crematorium in South Kolkata and the shutters of the furnaces closed down at around 5.20 PM on Friday. With that last of the troika of rightist politics of West Bengal vanished into a total dusk and that too a day after the festival of lights.

The charm of Mukherjee was that even after shifting political camps many times, from Congress to BJP- aligned Trinamool Congress, back to Congress and then again back to Congress—aligned Congress, his grace and never- fading smiles on his lips charmed all irrespective of political inclinations.

That is why leaders from all political ambits, celebrities from films, literary and sports spheres and thousands of common people poured in at every point where the convoy of his last journey took halt. And almost a mile of tears was there while the convoy finally proceeded towards the crematorium from this residence at Gariahat in South Kolkata.

At 10 AM on Friday his mortal remains reached Rabindra Sadan from Peace World so that people can pay their last tributes to the departed soul. Although initially it was decided that people will be permitted to pay tributes till 12.30 PM at Rabindra Sadan, authorities decided to prolong the duration till 2 PM.

At around 2.15 PM, the mortal remains of Mukherjee was taken to the state assembly premises, where the legislators from the ruling and opposition parties paid their tributes to their senior assembly associate. The leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari visibly appeared pensive while paying his tributes and recalled that while he was taking his oath as the leader of the opposition earlier this year, Mukherjee was acting as the pro-term speaker.

After the halt at the assembly premises, his mortal remains were rushed to his own residence at Gariahat in South Kolkata. His family members, including his wife, sisters and nephew broke down into tears while bidding adieu to Mukherjee, who, throughout his life, was known as a perfect family man. Thereafter his body was also halted for a while at the premises of the local Ekdalia Evergreen Club, with whom Mukherjee had association for decades.

In every stage, Trinamool Congress leaders of different ranks and profiles were present to supervise the entire affairs. However, Trinamool Congress chief and the West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, decided to keep away from the entire episode on emotional grounds. On late Thursday evening, while announcing the death of Mukherjee, she said that she could not bear the scene of the mortal remains of her “Subrata-da” in front of her.

Finally, at around 3.30 PM, the final procession started from his residence towards the crematorium. Senior Trinamool leaders and ministers were seen walking with the procession all through. “Long live Subrata Mukherjee”—tear-soaked slogans were heard from the processions.

Finally, at around 4.30 PM, the convoy reached the crematorium. The police personnel deployed there found it hard to stop the madding crowd. Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary, Abhisekh Banerjee, paid his last tributes there.

The final rituals were conducted by Mukherjee’s nephew, who was always regarded by the departed leader and wife Chandabani Mukherjee, as their own son. Finally, at around 5.20 PM, his body was placed on the trolley, the furnace fate opened, the trolley rolled in and the furnace shutter was closed. Thus ended a colourful era of Bengal politics.

