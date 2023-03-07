Kolkata (West Bengal): In a world that is increasingly divided by political and geographical boundaries, the story of octogenarian Maya Chakraborty serves as a shining example of the power of love and family to transcend borders and boundaries.

Maya's story dates back to 1940 when she, along with her sister Binapani, came to Kolkata from Shlyet in Bangladesh. Little did they know that this journey would separate them forever, as Binapani's family decided to return to Bangladesh during partition while Maya's family settled down in the newly created West Bengal.

For almost eighty years, Maya had been searching for her sister, and it was only with the help of her son Suvendu Chakraborty and the marvels of Ham Radio that she was finally able to find her roots in Bangladesh. Suvendu, who works in the cyber department of the West Bengal police, used his professional connections to reach out to people in Bangladesh, but nothing seemed to work. It was only after he got in touch with Sohel Rana of Bangladesh Ham Radio that things started to look up.

“My mother’s last wish was to meet her sister. I was trying for a long time. Using my professional connections, I tried to get in touch with people in Bangladesh so that they can help us find my aunt but nothing worked. Then I finally got in touch with Ham Radio and it worked wonders. I was able to establish a connection with my aunt’s family,” Maya’s son Suvendu, who works in the cyber department of West Bengal police, said.

“It was not an easy job because we neither had any picture nor we had any address. Sohel Rana of Bangladesh Ham Radio helped us a lot. Finally, a few days before, we were able to get in touch with Binapani’s son Ranajit Chakraborty and it was a moment of joy for all of us,” Ambarish Chakraborty of Ham Radio told Etv Bharat.

Though Maya’s sister Binapani had died 15 years before but the Chakraborty family of Kashipur in North Kolkata was successful in establishing a connection with the Chakraborty's of Habipur in Bangladesh.

“After she came to know about the death of my aunt my mother was upset but we tried to make her realise that it is a big moment for us. Today morning I spoke to my brother and his family over video calling. They were also elated. My mother is also very happy. I am happy because I could fulfill the last wish of my mother,” an elated Suvendu said.

Maya's story serves as a testament to the power of love and family, reminding us that life is indeed stranger than fiction. In a world where communication has become increasingly smart, the story of Maya Chakraborty is a heart-warming example of the triumph of the human spirit over arbitrary lines drawn on a map.