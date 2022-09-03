Debra: Following accusations of cheating by offering jobs in exchange for money, a Trinamool Congress leader was tied to a tree and beaten up in the Debra area of the West Midnapore district on Saturday. The leader, identified as Dilip Patra, is associated with the TMC labor organization in the area.

Allegedly, Patra took money from several people and promised them railway jobs in return, while subsequently bailing on them later. Speaking about the actions, Kanalilal Murmu, a local resident, said Patra had fraudulently promised his nephew a job in exchange for Rs 5 lakh two and a half years back, adding that the leader would not be let go until he dished out the amount. Police subsequently reached the spot, got hold of the accused, and detained him.