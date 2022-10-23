Coochbehar (West Bengal): In a surprising move, controversial Trinamool Congress leader and Chairman of Coochbehar Municipality Rabindranath Ghosh closed a local Biriyani shop alleging that the spices used in the Biriyani destroy the male sexual drive.

Though there was no clinical substantiation behind this wild allegation, the former minister of North Bengal Development in Mamata Banerjee's ministry said, “There are allegations from different quarters that the ingredients and spices used to make the delicacy reduces manhood and so we have closed it”.

According to sources in the municipality, there were allegations against several shops that were functioning illegally in the Coochbehar municipal area. “Among these shops, there was an allegation against this ‘Kolkata Biryani Shop’ that they are using certain ingredients that are a deterrent for the sexual drive of a man. So, we have come and closed the shop,” Ghosh said but he failed to substantiate from where the civic body derived this conclusion.

Talking about growing encroachments, he said, “Not only this shop but there are many others that are encroaching on the roads. They cook on the roads. I do not know from where they come -might be Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. These shops are open till late at night and they indulge in all sorts of unsocial activities. People drink here and pollute the environment.

They don’t have any trade licenses and do business only for some time. We don’t have any information about these people. We have also informed the police to find out who these people are and from where they come,” Ghosh added.

However, according to sources, the shop was run by one person named Pappu Khan. Though Pappu was not ready to say anything in front of the media, according to the locals, Khan opened his shop just before the pujas and he had a huge sale.

However, a video that went viral on social media showed that Pappu Khan’s wife and his daughter were engaged in a squabble and were demanding the closure of the other shops that were running the shop without a license.

Sources in the municipality, however, said that the eviction drive was a part of the cleaning process of the municipal area and assured that if anyone wants to do business with a proper trade license and food license the civic body has no problem. However, the authorities didn’t make it clear why only one shop was targeted when there were several other shops and establishments that were running illegally.