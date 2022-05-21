Kanthi: Nandigram BJP MLA and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government after BJP and TMC workers clashed in East Midnapore's Bhupatinagar. The incident took place in the Madhakhali bus stand area of Bhupatinagar, with police personnel subsequently reaching the location.

As per information, Adhikari was supposed to kickstart an event, but the brawl started before they could reach the designated area. Reaching the spot, later on, Adhikari leveled accusations against the police. He claimed they had chased away BJP workers from their homes.

"Democracy will be established here. Barely a day after they settled into their homes, BJP worker-supporters were driven out by the police. Mamata Banerjee's police have turned into lackeys of the party. We will approach the court. In the coming days, we will launch greater protests with everyone, from BJP MLAs to district presidents, involved," he said.

As the situation further intensified, Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed to curb unrest. It is learned that the incident escalated moments after slogans were raised from the BJP camp against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The alleged post-poll violence took place right after results of West Bengal assembly elections 2021 were announced on May 2.