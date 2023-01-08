Bolpur (West Bengal): The Vande Bharat Express was again allegedly pelted with stones on Sunday. Railway sources said that the incident took place as the semi-high-speed train crossed the Barsoi Junction in Bihar's Katihar and was entering the Malda district of West Bengal.

They further revealed that stones were pelted at the C-11 compartment of the train leading to panic among passengers. This is the third time since its launch stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat Express.

According to Railway sources, the stone hit the window pane of seat no. 57 o the C-11 compartment but the but did not shatter and were also not damaged. RPF and Railway officials spoke to passengers to know how exactly the incident occurred. Railway sources said that CCTV footage is also being examined to see whether the moment at which stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat Express was captured.

Earlier this month West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones in neighboring Bihar, and not in West Bengal. She also said legal action will be taken against those media outlets that spread "fake news" that the incidents took place in West Bengal, bringing a bad name to the state.

"Vande Bharat was pelted with stones in Bihar and not in West Bengal. We will take legal action against those media outlets that telecast fake news that the incident took place in West Bengal and brought a bad name to our state," Banerjee said.

On January 3, two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were left damaged after stones were allegedly pelted on the two coaches near the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district.

Another such incident took place on January 2 when the Vande Bharat Express window panes were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda.